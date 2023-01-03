Rajnath Singh dedicates 28 BRO infrastructure projects worth 724 crore

The projects comprise 22 bridges, including Siyom bridge, three roads and three other projects in seven border states/union territories of northern & northeastern regions.
New Delhi: To strengthen infrastructure along the India-China border, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated to the nation 28 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth ₹724 crore, during an event organised at Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh.
Eight of these projects are in Ladakh; five in Arunachal Pradesh; four in Jammu & Kashmir; three each in Sikkim, Punjab & Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan. In addition, three telemedicine nodes - two in Ladakh & one in Mizoram – were inaugurated.
Singh, in his address, described the projects as a testament to the concerted efforts of the Government and the BRO towards the development of border areas in order to enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and ensure socio-economic development of the far-flung regions.
He asserted that it is the top priority of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the border areas and ensure the development of its residents.
Minister Singh emphasised that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ to effectively deal with future challenges which may arise due to the constantly-evolving global scenario.
“The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world’s attention to that resolve when he said ‘this is not the era of war’. We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the Nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," he said.
The defence minister highlighted the crucial role played by the BRO in bolstering the country’s security through infrastructure development in border areas.
“Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery & promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas," he said.
Terming infrastructure development as a game changer for the people residing in border areas, Singh lauded the BRO for ensuring socio-economic development in far-flung regions.
He stressed that the government is paying special attention to the development of the North-Eastern region, which has strengthened the country’s security system.
With the inauguration of these 28 projects, which were completed in 2022, a total of 103 infrastructure projects of BRO were dedicated to the nation in the year at a total cost of ₹2,897 crore.
In October last year, 75 projects, worth ₹2,173 crore, were inaugurated by Singh in Ladakh. In 2021, 102 such projects of the BRO were dedicated to the nation at a cost of ₹2,229 crore.
Singh commended the dedication and fast pace with which the BRO has carried out development works in the last few years despite challenging weather conditions at tough locations.
