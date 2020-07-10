Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday on telephone discussed areas of mutual cooperation with South Korean Minister of National Defence of Republic of Korea Jeong Kyeong-Doo.

Rajnath Singh informed Korea Jeong Kyeong-Doo the work being done by India in the fight against the pandemic and the two agreed to work together in the fight against a pandemic that has affected millions across the world.

As per the latest official numbers there have been a total of 7, 93,802 covid-19 cases in India out of which 2,76,682 are active. Close to 5 lakh people in India have recovered from the virus.

South Korea has had 13,338 cases in the country with 12,065 recoveries and 288 deaths.

The two ministers also reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further promote defence cooperation engagements between the Armed Forces.

