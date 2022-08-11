Rajnath Singh dials AIIMS Director to take update on Raju Srivastava's health

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the AIIMS Director to inquire about the health of the well-renowned comedian and also consoled his wife while praying for his speedy recovery
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dialled AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria today to get an update about ailing comedian Raju Srivastava's health, a day after he suffered a heart attack while exercising.
The Defence Minister took to Twitter to inform that he called the AIIMS Director to inquire about the health of the well-renowned comedian and also consoled his wife while praying for his speedy recovery.
The 58-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack while exercising on Wednesday and is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi.
His cousin Ashok Srivastava while speaking to news agency PTI said, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,"
Reports say that he underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and is now "responding to the treatment."
Raju Srivastava started his stint in politics with Samajwadi Party in 2014 but shifted to Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) within a month even after getting the Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha ticket from Kanpur. Rajnath Singh was the BJP President when Shrivastava came to BJP.
He is currently the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since 1980s but came to fame with the first season of the comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has since then appeared in various Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa", "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya" and participated in the third season of the reality show 'Big Boss'.
