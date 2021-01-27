Rajnath Singh discusses India-China tensions with US counterpart Lloyd Austin

New Delhi: India ’s tensions with China figured in telephone call between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the newly appointed US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. The contact between the two is the first high level connect with the new Biden administration.

“Spoke with my US counterpart, @SecDef Austin & conveyed my warm wishes on his appointment. We reiterated our firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation. We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to strengthen our strategic partnership," Singh said in a Twitter post.

The readout from the Indian side said that during the call that was initiated by Washington, Singh and Austin “reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation and strategic partnership."

The two discussed “bilateral, regional and global issues," the statement said.

Tensions between India and China have been high for nine months with troops of the two countries engaged in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation since May 2020.

The previous Trump administration, which had fraught ties with China over a host of issues including trade and human rights, had backed India over tensions with Beijing. During the 2+2 talks between the foreign and defence ministers of India and the US in New Delhi on October, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then Secretary of Defence Mark Esper had paid tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh in June. India had procured high altitude clothing and shelter for its troops facing the Chinese in the heights of the Ladakh mountains from the US.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via