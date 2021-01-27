Rajnath Singh discusses India-China tensions with US counterpart Lloyd Austin

The previous Trump administration, which had fraught ties with China over a host of issues including trade and human rights, had backed India over tensions with Beijing. During the 2+2 talks between the foreign and defence ministers of India and the US in New Delhi on October, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then Secretary of Defence Mark Esper had paid tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh in June. India had procured high altitude clothing and shelter for its troops facing the Chinese in the heights of the Ladakh mountains from the US.