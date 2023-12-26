'We will find them from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh says India will take action over ship attacks
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred.
Days after drone attacks damaged a commercial ship off India's coast, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, "Whoever carried out this attack, we will find them even from the depth of the sea and take strict action against them. He said the Indian government took the recent drone attack on 'MV Chem Pluto' in the Arabian Sea and the attack on 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea a few days ago "very seriously".