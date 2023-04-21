Rajnath Singh emphasizes importance of holistic approach to healthcare

Rajnath Singh emphasizes importance of holistic approach to healthcare3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- Rajnath Singh complemented the NAMS for its contribution to the growth of Indian health sector, Medical education and research, as well as formulation of relevant health policies and establishment of 6 AIIMS all over the country.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday stressed on the need for comprehensive health including physical, mental and Spiritual domains to fully realise the benefits of demographic dividend.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×