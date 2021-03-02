NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received his first anti-covid-19 vaccine shot at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Singh’s vaccination comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in New Delhi. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and home minister Amit Shah were among those who got vaccinated on Monday.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the RR Hospital in New Delhi," said a Twitter post from the defence minister’s official handle.

The inoculations from Monday were among the first in the second phase of India’s vaccination campaign that saw the programme being opened up for those above 60 years and people aged 45 or older with underlying conditions. According to the Indian health ministry, more than 427,000 were immunized by 7pm on Monday.

According to provisional data released by the Union health ministry, 2.5 million people registered on the Co-Win website on Monday. Of them, 2.45 million were ordinary citizens and the rest were health and other frontline workers. About 644,000 appointments were booked on Monday by beneficiaries who were not frontline workers.

The first phase of the programme that was launched on 16 January covered health, security and other frontline workers. But with many of those eligible hesitating, the government vaccinated less than half the 30 million it had targeted in the first phase. In the second phase, the government expects to vaccinate 27 million people.

After a slight dip in cases, covid infections have started to surge again with several states reporting an uptick in the number of daily new cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a spurt in new cases in the past 24 hours, data available with the health ministry showed.

