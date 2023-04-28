Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
The two ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Russia Army General Sergei K Shoigu on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×