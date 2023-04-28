Home / News / India /  Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu

1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST Staff Writer
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, April 28, 2023. Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar (L) is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI)Premium
The two ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Russia Army General Sergei K Shoigu on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

They also discussed the Russian defence industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it, it added.

“The two ministers also discussed matters on regional peace and security. They expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," the ministry said.

It added that they acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia.

Rajnath Singh also held a separate bilateral meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich.

“Delighted to meet the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Lt. Gen. Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers‘ meeting in New Delhi," the defence minister said in a tweet.

