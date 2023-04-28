Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Russia Army General Sergei K Shoigu on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership.

They also discussed the Russian defence industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it, it added.

“The two ministers also discussed matters on regional peace and security. They expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," the ministry said.

It added that they acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia.

Rajnath Singh also held a separate bilateral meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich.

“Delighted to meet the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Lt. Gen. Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers‘ meeting in New Delhi," the defence minister said in a tweet.