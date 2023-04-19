Rajnath Singh holds phone conversation with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:40 PM IST
- Both ministers discussed ways to develop bilateral defence relations, which shall be reflective of their democratic ethos and a shared interest in the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific
NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on April 19, 2023. According to the Ministry of Defence, the conversation was warm and cordial.
