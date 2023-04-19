NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on April 19, 2023. According to the Ministry of Defence, the conversation was warm and cordial.

“Glad to speak with Canadian Defence Minister Ms @AnitaAnandMP. Welcomed Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Excellent discussion on ways to develop the bilateral defence relations including industrial collaboration. Invited Canadian defence companies to invest & manufacture in India," Singh said in a tweet.

Both ministers discussed ways to develop bilateral defence relations, which shall be reflective of their democratic ethos and a shared interest in the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific.

Canadian defence minister Anita Anand briefed the Defence minister Rajnath Singh about Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and the importance attached to enhancing engagement with India.

According to the ministry, Rajnath Singh welcomed increased Canadian naval presence in the Indo-Pacific. “Both Ministers discussed potential areas of defence cooperation - from UN peacekeeping training to defence industrial cooperation," it added.

The defence minister highlighted that India is an attractive defence manufacturing destination with competitive land and labour costs and two defence industrial corridors.

He invited Canadian defence companies to invest in India and carry out co-production. They would also find value in integrating Indian defence companies in their global supply chains.

Both ministers agreed to work on taking the defence relationship to next level and make defence an important pillar of India-Canada bilateral relationship, the ministry said.