Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is now ready for the big push to the atma nirbhar or self-dependent initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier his office tweeted that he will make an important announcement at 10 am today. “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make an important announcement at 10.00 am today," RMO India tweeted. This comes a day after senior military commanders from India and China held talks on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.