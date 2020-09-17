Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke in Rajya Sabha about the ongoing standoff between the Indian troops and Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh.

Defence Minister said in Rajya Sabha," No force in world can stop Indian forces from patrolling on Ladakh border".

He said that was not acceptable to India and cautioned China that "we can start a war, but its end is not in our hands." He said India is seeking a peaceful resolution through talks in the border issue between both the countries.

Rajnath Singh said the impasse was due to differing perceptions of Line of Actual Control between India and China.

Here are the main highlights of Rajnath Singh's address in Rajya Sabha:

While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on India & China border issue

China, in last many decades undertook significant infrastructure construction activity to enhance their deployment capabilities in the border areas. Our Govt too has stepped up the budget for border infrastructure development to about double the previous levels: Rajnath Singh

While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on India & China border issue

Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 & 1996 Agreements. Respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace &tranquility in the border areas: Defence Minister

Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect territorial integrity of India: Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha on India-China face-off

China also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China: Defence Minister in RS

On 15 June, Col Santosh Babu, along with his 19 brave soldiers, made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley towards the cause of defending the territorial integrity of India. Our PM himself went to Ladakh to boost morale of forces: Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha

RajnathSingh had earlier spoken over the issue at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The Defence Minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the IndiaDefence -China border tension.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," the Minister had said in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via