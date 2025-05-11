Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow

India-Pakistan tensions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow around today (May 11), according to a release from his office.
“At around 11 am today, 11th May, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow,” the Defence Minister's Office said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
This comes amid the ongoing conflcit between India and Pakistan, and after India's strategic strikes on terrorists camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), due to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.
(With inputs from ANI)
Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!