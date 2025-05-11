Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow

India-Pakistan tensions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow around today (May 11), according to a release from his office.

“At around 11 am today, 11th May, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow,” the Defence Minister's Office said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

This comes amid the ongoing conflcit between India and Pakistan, and after India's strategic strikes on terrorists camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), due to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

BrahMos Facility in Lucknow: All you need to know Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the the Defence Technology & Test Centre and BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on December 26, 2021, according to an ANI report.

As per the official release, the DTTC's first-of-its-kind facility is spread over some 22 acres, and will enhance the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the facility has been built at a cost of rs 300 crore, and is a “key part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor”, it added that the facility “represents India’s commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing”.

In a post on X, the ministry said the facility is a major leap towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and “includes not only missile production but also testing, integration, and a materials complex for aerospace-grade components”.

The modern, state-of-the-art facility will produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system.

It is also envisioned as a bridge for industries and startups to grasp the DRDO's IPRs, Patents and ToTs; and promote the growth of industries and startups in UPDIC and ease of doing business.