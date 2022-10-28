Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 BRO projects in six states, two UTs

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the Government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace& progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective," Rajnath Singh said.