Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 BRO projects in six states, two UTs

The 75 projects comprise 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon neutral habitat and have been constructed at a total cost of ₹2,180 crore by the BRO in record time,
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across six states and two Union Territories (UTs).
These strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of ₹2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, according to an official statement.
The 75 projects comprise 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon neutral habitat. Singh inaugurated these at a function organised at D-S-DBO road in Ladakh on 28 October.
“Twenty (20) of these projects are in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K); 18 each in Ladakh& Arunachal Pradesh; five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab &Rajasthan," the statement said.
Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, Rajnath Singh said the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness & ensure economic development of border areas.
The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of 120-metre long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude 14,000 feet. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the armed fForces.
Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.
He termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads & helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of development chain.
The minister described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the nation.
“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the Government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace& progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective," Rajnath Singh said.
Singh also laid the foundation stones of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh. With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas.
