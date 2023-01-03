During an event organized at Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 28 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth Rs. 724 crores.
In his address at the event, the minister described the projects as a testament to the concerted efforts of the Government and the BRO toward the development of border areas. The minister asserted that the top priority of the Union Government is to connect the border areas and ensure the development of its residents.
“The projects comprise 22 bridges, including Siyom bridge; three roads and three other projects in seven border States/Union Territories of Northern & North-Eastern regions. Eight of these projects are in Ladakh; five in Arunachal Pradesh; four in Jammu & Kashmir; three each in Sikkim, Punjab & Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan. In addition, three telemedicine nodes - two in Ladakh & one in Mizoram – were inaugurated," according to a statement released from the Union Ministry of Defence.
“The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi drew the world’s attention to that resolve when he said ‘this is not the era of war’. We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the Nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," Rajnath Singh said.
The minister also highlighted the crucial role of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in boosting the security infrastructure of the country through their projects in the border areas.
“Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery & promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas," he said.
The three telemedicine nodes e-inaugurated by the Raksha Mantri will be connected with Service hospitals through VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) satellite communications system. It will provide prompt medical intervention for medical & surgical emergencies through Telemedicine consultation with specialists at Service hospitals using SATCOM VSAT communication.
The technology will help BRO to provide medical services to its personnel in remote border locations with the help of space technology.
