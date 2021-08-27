Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a stadium named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Pune.

At the inaugural event, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Neeraj Chopra were also present.

An official release on Thursday notified, Singh would felicitate Olympians from the country's Armed Forces at a function at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune.

All Armed Forces personnel who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics including gold medalist javelin thrower subedar Neeraj Chopra are likely to be present, it added.

Singh will also visit the headquarters of the Southern Command during his visit. He will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain, said the release.

ASI, Pune has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists and 13 Arjuna Awardees so far, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.