The two Indian ministers along with American counterparts Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to participate in a virtual meeting from the White House.
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, and S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Sunday arrived in Washington DC to attend the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.
As per PTI, the day would begin with Singh being given a red-carpet welcome at the Pentagon by Austin and Blinken meeting Jaishankar at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. Thereafter, the four ministers would drive to the White House for the Modi-Biden virtual meeting.
Singh's stay in the US will be from April 10 to April 15. During this period, Singh will also visit INDOPACOM headquartered in Hawai.
Rajnath Singh through his Twitter account on April 9 said, "I look forward to attend the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. Also, I shall be visiting INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawai, during this visit."
The visit to the United States will give me an opportunity to hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken alongside S Jaishankar, on ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership," Singh had tweeted, adding, "Looking forward to fruitful interactions during the visit."
Singh and Jaishankar left New Delhi on the night of April 9.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President of the USA Joseph R. Biden on Monday (April 11). The two leaders will be reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of mutual interest.
PMO in a statement said, "The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
