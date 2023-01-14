Rajnath Singh launches ‘Soul of Steel’ Alpine Challenge to promote tourism in border areas2 min read . 06:48 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced the “Soul of Steel” Alpine Challenge on Saturday to promote tourism in the border areas
To promote tourism in border areas, the defence minister Rajnath Singh introduced the “Soul of Steel" Alpine Challenge on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The Defence Minister launched a website for volunteers to sign up for various adventure activities under this joint initiative of the Indian Army and CLAW Global, a veterans‘ organisation.
‘Road to the End’, a 460-km long car rally was also flagged off by Rajnath Singh as part of a joint expedition by Indian Army and CLAW. The rally will reach its destination in the Garhwal Himalayas near Niti Village in Chamoli district in the next three days.
CLAW, a team of Indian Special Forces veterans with multiple specialisations in mountaineering, skydiving, SCUBA diving, unarmed combat, multi-terrain survival tech, and emergency medical response will spearhead the challenge.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Army Veterans’ Day in Dehradun, hailed the contribution of the armed forces in transforming the image of India across the world, saying countrymen sleep peacefully because brave Indian soldiers are awake on the borders.
"Due to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of the armed forces personnel, our citizens feel safe and walk with their heads held high. Our brave soldiers have made a huge contribution to transforming India’s image across the world to that of a powerful and respectful nation. You all are the protectors of our unity and integrity. You are the assets to the nation," he said.
Earlier, at a solemn wreath laying ceremony, the defence minister dedicated Shaurya Sthal in Dehradun Cantonment to the Armed Forces. Along with civil and military dignitaries as well as the veterans, Rajnath Singh laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of brave Armed Forces personnel from Uttarakhand. Over 2,300 service personnel from Uttarakhand have laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The Indian Army and Cantonment Board will be responsible for the complete management and maintenance of Shaurya Sthal and conduct of all activities and ceremonies.
