Rajnath Singh lays wreath at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. Nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid wreath at the National War Memoria on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid wreath at the National War Memoria on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.
Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.
Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.
In his message in the visitors’ book, the defence minister wrote, “The nation will remain indebted to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the sovereignty of the nation. We will continue to move forward in the path of development with their ideals and values."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his message in the visitors’ book, the defence minister wrote, “The nation will remain indebted to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the sovereignty of the nation. We will continue to move forward in the path of development with their ideals and values."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a tweet, Singh described 1971 war as the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice.
In a tweet, Singh described 1971 war as the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice.
In his message, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt wrote, “The defeat of Pakistan in the war and the liberation of Bangladesh is testimony to India’s commitment to upholding the values of freedom and democracy".
In his message, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt wrote, “The defeat of Pakistan in the war and the liberation of Bangladesh is testimony to India’s commitment to upholding the values of freedom and democracy".
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan wrote, “May our Armed Forces continue to bring greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation building".
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan wrote, “May our Armed Forces continue to bring greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation building".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. Nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army.
Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. Nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army.