Rajnath Singh leads first Group of Ministers meeting to discuss Middle East conflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday led the first Group of Ministers meeting to discuss the Middle East conflict. The meeting comes amid a series of discussions held by the Centre on the ongoing war, with authorities also assuring the public that there is no fuel shortage, according to ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is closely monitoring developments and is actively working to provide assistance to Indian nationals currently in Middle East.

PM Modi and CMs' meet on Middle East conflict Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories. The session reviewed the preparedness of states in view of the recent developments in Middle East and their possible impact on the country.

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According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi appreciated the suggestions put forward by the Chief Ministers, noting that their inputs would help in effectively handling the evolving situation. He also stressed the importance of vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated efforts to tackle upcoming challenges.

Also Read | Pakistan steps into spotlight amid fog of US-Iran war

Referring to the ongoing situation in Middle East, the Prime Minister said India has previous experience in handling similar global disruptions. He cited the response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states worked together as “Team India” to reduce the impact on supply chains, trade, and everyday life, adding that the same level of cooperation remains the country’s key strength in dealing with the current situation.

He noted that the situation continues to evolve, requiring constant monitoring and flexible strategies. The Prime Minister said an Inter-Ministerial Group has been functioning since March 3, reviewing developments on a daily basis and making timely decisions. He added that the government’s priorities include maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, protecting citizens’ interests, and strengthening industry and supply chains.

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The Prime Minister reflected on important role of states and said that effective execution of decisions happens at the state level. He called for continuous communication and coordination between the Centre and states, along with timely information sharing and joint decision-making to ensure swift and well-coordinated responses.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, has been actively working to address the crisis and is taking steps such as ensuring the timely supply of LPG and reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel. He also stressed the need for collective efforts by all states, Union Territories, and the Centre to deal with the situation.

Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan delivered a presentation on the current scenario, outlining measures and recommendations for states to effectively respond to the situation.

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Chief Ministers hailed the measures taken by the central government under the Prime Minister’s leadership to address the situation. They also commended his diplomatic outreach to various countries during the crisis, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad, the report noted.

Leaders from different states expressed confidence that the situation remains under control, highlighting sufficient availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, along with ongoing monitoring systems to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

In a related development, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Chief Ministers also welcomed the decision to cut excise duties on fuel, saying it would offer much-needed relief to citizens amid global uncertainty. They further supported the move to increase commercial LPG allocation to states and Union Territories to 70% of pre-crisis levels, up from 50%. Reaffirming their commitment, they said they would continue to work closely with the Centre to effectively handle the evolving situation and protect the interests of citizens.

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(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X