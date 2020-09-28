Rajnath Singh-led DAC approves defence proposals worth 2,290 crore

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approximate cost of ₹540 crore. The Smart Anti Airfield Weapon being procured at an approximate cost of ₹970 crore will add to the fire power of Navy and Airforce.