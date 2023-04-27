Rajnath Singh, Li Shangfu hold ‘frank’ discussions on strained India-China ties2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:32 PM IST
- Rajnath Singh also told Li Shangfu that all issues at LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments
India's defense minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in China Li Shangfu held talks over the growing disturbances on India-China border on Thursday. the two ministers discussed the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.
