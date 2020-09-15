Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on India-China standoff

NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The minister’s statement, expected at around 3 pm in the Lok Sabha, comes amid demands by the Opposition for a debate on the matter.

The statement comes at a time when ties between the two countries have frayed and military tensions have shot up considerably for the first time in decades.

The tensions were exacerbated by a clash between soldiers of the two countries on 15 June at Galwan, one of many points of intrusion by China in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese also suffered casualties but it is yet to formally put out casualty figures.

Singh’s statement also comes ahead of an expected meeting of senior military commanders this week.

On Thursday, the two countries had agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the LAC, including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions. Indications of a temporary truce in the making followed talks between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday. During the Jaishankar-Wang meeting, it was also agreed that the two countries will continue communications through the Special Representatives mechanism, and meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.

