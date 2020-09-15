Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on India-China standoff

On Thursday, the two countries had agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the LAC, including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions. Indications of a temporary truce in the making followed talks between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday. During the Jaishankar-Wang meeting, it was also agreed that the two countries will continue communications through the Special Representatives mechanism, and meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.