1 min read.Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 07:05 PM ISTLivemint
Neeraj Chopra, a Naik Subedar in the Army who won gold in the javelin competition in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, had himself trained at the ASI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to name a facility in Pune after Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Singh will visit Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Army Sports Institute (ASI) on Monday.
During his visit to Army Sports Institute, the Union Defence Minister is likely to name the stadium in the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment', an official release from the Defence PRO said.