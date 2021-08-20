Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to name a facility in Pune after Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Singh will visit Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Army Sports Institute (ASI) on Monday.

During his visit to Army Sports Institute, the Union Defence Minister is likely to name the stadium in the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment', an official release from the Defence PRO said.

Neeraj Chopra, a Naik Subedar in the Army who won gold in the javelin competition in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, had himself trained at the ASI.

According to the government's statement, Singh will felicitate 16 Olympians from the Services during his visit to ASI, apart from addressing troops and sportsmen training at the premier facility.

At DIAT, Singh will chair the institute's general body meeting and interact with M.Tech and PhD students apart from inaugurating a new building in the campus.

The 23-year-old became the toast of the country after he clinched the elusive athletics gold medal in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual yellow metal at the Games.

Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

