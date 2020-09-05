Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met on Friday as bilateral tensions climbed a notch higher with China sending additional troops and tanks to counter Indian reinforcements in Ladakh.

The meeting—the first at the defence ministers’ level—took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meet in Moscow. It is the first face-to-face interaction at the political level since ties nosedived following Chinese intrusions into Indian territory.

Earlier on Friday, in his address at the SCO meet, Singh said for “peace and security in Central and South Asia, a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences, were prerequisites".

According to a person familiar with the matter, the request for the Singh-Wei meeting came from the Chinese side on Thursday. So far, Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval have spoken to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the phone. Jaishankar is expected to meet Wang next week at an SCO foreign ministers’ meet in Moscow.

Friday’s meeting comes after the failure of many rounds of diplomatic and military-level discussions between India and China to ensure disengagement and de-escalation of thousands of troops along their common border in Ladakh.

The Singh-Wei talks come at a time when India has managed to wrest some strategic initiative from China, having secured vantage positions on mountain ridges on the south bank of Pangong lake in Ladakh along its side of the Line of Actual Control. The Indian moves pre-empted Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s attempts to intrude into Indian territory again between 29-31 August.

The Indian army has also sent in reinforcements and additional troops to secure position along the north bank of the lake where China has the edge over India, having intruded into Indian territory.

According to a person familiar with the matter, China too has brought in reinforcements across the south bank of the lake, raising tensions a notch higher. Ending a two-day visit to Leh on Friday, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the situation is “slightly tense" and that India has made precautionary deployment to ensure the security challenges are met.

The stalemate in dialogue at the military and diplomatic levels has meant no reduction of tensions running high since May. That was when India first detected Chinese intrusions.

India will not compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ties with China cannot go back to normal unless peace and tranquility are restored along the common border, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Friday.

Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs think tank in New Delhi, he noted that India had “an unprecedented situation" on the India-China border. “We will be firm and resolute in resisting this. There will be no compromise on sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shringla said, referring to India’s red lines.

