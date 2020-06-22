Rajnath Singh on three-day visit to Russia

The visit to Russia – seen as close to India during the Cold War years – is Singh’s first in four months as foreign travels have been restricted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Of late, Russia is seen close to China, especially since Western countries led by the US imposed sanctions on Russia for annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Russian ties with Western countries dipped further with the downing of a Malaysia passenger jet also in 2014. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in July 2014 when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels amid fighting in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed most of whom were Dutch nationals.