Rajnath Singh, Pak Minister Khawaja Asif at SCO defence ministers' meet in China. Here's what to expect

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in the Chinese port city of Qingdao. It is the first visit to China by a senior Indian minister since the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.

Advertisement

In line with India's diplomatic offensive against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, Singh, who arrived in China on Wednesday, is set to press the SCO to ramp up efforts to contain terrorism at the conclave today.

Looking forward to present India's vision for global peace and security and also, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism.

News agency PTI reported that the defence minister is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace and security, and call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region

Singh is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the SCO conclave.

"Looking forward to present India's vision for global peace and security and also, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism," he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

China is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of SCO.

Khawaja Asif to meet Rajnath Singh? Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is also attending the summit in China.

Turkish media reports had suggested the possibility of the first face-to-face meeting between the defence ministers of India and Pakistan since the recent military standoff between the two nations along the borders in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Office has clarified that no meeting is scheduled between Rajnath Singh and Khawaja Asif during the SCO conclave.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. On May 7, India launched retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan retaliated. Four days later, the two nations agreed to halt military action.

Advertisement