Rajnath Singh promises ‘befitting reply' to those who 'cast evil eye' on India in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack: Amid India's escalating tensions with Pakistan, which continues to feel the jitters for the deadly Pahalgam attack, Rajnath Singh promised a ‘befitting reply' to those who 'cast evil eye' on India.

The Defence Minister made the comments while addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi, on Sunday, May 4.

“As defence minister, my responsibility to work with armed forces, give befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India,” asserted Rajnath Singh.

Pahalgam attack Rajnath Singh's stern promise come amid the series of big moves that India has taken against Pakistan, following the lethal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque town Pahalgam.

As many as 26 people, majorly tourists, including two foreigner and two locals were killed after a Lashkar -E-Taiba offshoot opened fire near the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

India's BIG moves Just a day after the deadly attacks, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and shut the Octroi and Attari-Wagah border check posts.

On Saturday, May 3, the Centre also banned all ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from entering any Indian port amid escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries – which is just one – in the series of India's moves against Pakistan.

In a single day, India imposed a total of 3 bans against Pakistan. The other two are as follows:

India bans all imports from Pakistan In a notification, issued on Saturday, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

India suspends all mails from Pakistan India also suspended all postal services from Pakistan after banning all imports from the nation.

“(The) government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes,” an order issued by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication said.