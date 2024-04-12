Rajnath Singh recalls Emergency imposed during Indira Gandhi govt: ‘No parole to attend my mother’s last rites'
BJP leader Rajnath Singh was 24 years old when the Indira Gandhi government imposed Emergency in June 1975 and he was appointed as convenor for Mirzapur-Sonbhadra during the JP movement against Emergency which continued till March 1977.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the time when he was jailed for 18 months and was not even granted parole to attend his mother's last rites during the ‘emergency’ imposed by the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress government in India as he hit out at the Opposition over charges of ‘dictatorship' leveled against ruling BJP.