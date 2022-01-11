Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for Covid, is recovering well, the ministry informed on Tuesday.

Today, a team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi.

"The defence minister is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Rajnath Singh is recovering well," the Ministry of Defence said in a brief statement.

Singh on Monday said on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid and was under home quarantine. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt has also tested positive for Covid.

