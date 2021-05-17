Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Monday briefed on the efforts put in by the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Units and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India's fight against a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections.

This comes on the back of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy ferrying cryogenic oxygen containers from the Gulf region and South East Asia. The DRDO and the Armed Forces Medical Services have set up and are manning covid centres where critically patients can be treated. The Indian Army and Navy too have set up a number of hospitals in various states for the treatment of patients. The three services and the defence units are pitching in as hospitals had run out of room to cater to the demand for intensive care beds as a devastating wave of infections sweeps through the country.

Singh was briefed about all the initiatives taken by the three services as well as the defence units through a video conference meet. It was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh S Bhadauria and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh chairing a meeting of secretaries, CDS, service chiefs and Ministry of Defence officials via video conferencing to review the actions taken by the ministry and armed forces in India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic," Singh's office said in a Twitter post.

Last month, Singh had granted emergency financial powers to the three services to allow formation commanders to establish and operate hospitals as well as quarantine facilities for covid-19 patients. The emergency powers have been granted for a three month period from 1 May to 31 July.

