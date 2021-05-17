Rajnath Singh reviews efforts by armed forces in India's fight against covid-19

This comes on the back of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy ferrying cryogenic oxygen containers from the Gulf region and South East Asia. The DRDO and the Armed Forces Medical Services have set up and are manning covid centres where critically patients can be treated. The Indian Army and Navy too have set up a number of hospitals in various states for the treatment of patients. The three services and the defence units are pitching in as hospitals had run out of room to cater to the demand for intensive care beds as a devastating wave of infections sweeps through the country.

