Rajnath Singh's flight, 10 other flights diverted due to heavy rainfall in Delhi

Rajnath Singh's flight, 10 other flights diverted due to heavy rainfall in Delhi1 min read . 07:47 AM IST
- Defence Minister was heading back to Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadodara
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight was among 11 flights that have been diverted to Agra due to unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi.
As per the ANI news agency, the Defence Minister was heading back to Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadodara where he addressed a public gathering.
"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions," the agency reported.
Delhi airport also cautioned people about the weather condition in the city and wrote, " Flight operations at Deli Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight operation".
Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday morning giving much-needed relief from the scorching heat
