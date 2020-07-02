Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh postponed

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh, that was to take place on Friday to take stock of India's military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with China, has been postponed, a person familiar with the matter said.

Singh’s visit on Friday was to be the first since 5 May when tensions first arose between the two neigbours who share a 3,488 kilometre long Line of Actual Control boundary that has not been formally demarcated since their 1962 war.

“The visit is being rescheduled," said the person cited above but did not give any reason for the change in plans.

Singh was to be accompanied by Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane who was in Ladakh last week. Singh was to gauge for himself the security situation in the region with Naravane, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Commander of the 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior Army officials.

The visit was also seen as one that would boost the morale of army personnel engaged in the seven-week bitter border faceoff with the Chinese troops in the region. Tensions spilled over on 15 June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley – one of the many friction points between India and China along the border.

India has reinforced its troops presence in Ladakh as well as along the LAC since the tension mounted in May. The Indian Air Force too has moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key air bases along the LAC.

On Tuesday, senior commanders of India and China held their third round of talks in a month to sort out the tensions and revive a de-escalation and disengagement plan agreed to in a meeting on 6 June. The two sides on Tuesday agreed on the need for an "expeditious, phased and stepwise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff. But they also agreed to hold more talks at the military and diplomatic levels to find a solution to the tensions – an indication that the two sides were still a long way away from resolving the tensions.

