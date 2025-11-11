Rajnath Singh’s warning as Delhi mourns 13 lives lost in Red Fort blast: ‘Those responsible will not be spared’

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the victims of the tragic blast in Delhi and assured citizens that investigative agencies are conducting a thorough inquiry.

Advertisement

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief,” ANI quoted Rajnath Singh at an event conducted by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

“I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” he said.

Advertisement

Delhi blast A deadly car explosion happened near Delhi's Red Fort around 6:52 pm on Monday evening. Multiple vehicles were destroyed, and at least 13 people have died so far. Although the cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, a forensic investigation is ongoing to determine the nature of the explosion. A report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Delhi Police's initial investigation indicated that the Red Fort car explosion could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack, ANI reported, citing people aware of the development.

PM Modi's stern warning During a visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to the conspirators behind the Delhi blast.

“Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” ANI quoted PM Modi.