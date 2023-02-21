NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the ministry, both ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific.

The defence minister described the telephonic conversation as “cordial" and “positive" and said it was aimed at future growth of the bilateral defence relationship.

“It was a pleasure to speak with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Mr. Ben Wallace. The conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship," he tweeted.

“We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the bilateral military-to-military engagements. Discussed a wide range of defence and security issues in our conversation including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific," Singh said.

The ministers briefly reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements.

“They also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified a few potential areas of cooperation," it added.

The defence minister suggested that UK companies should become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India.