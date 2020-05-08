Home > News > India > Rajnath Singh speaks to his Japanese counterpart, discusses ways to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Rajnath Singh speaks to his Japanese counterpart, discusses ways to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Rajnath Singh and Taro Kono agreed that the India-Japan partnership provided a good basis to work together with third countries to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges

NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono discussed the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic on Friday.

The two ministers agreed that the India-Japan partnership provided a good basis to work together with third countries to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The conversation between the two defence ministers comes a day after the foreign ministers of India and Japan held telephonic talks on Thursday.

Singh explained to Kono India’s contribution to international efforts to fight the pandemic “and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic," the statement said.

“They also agreed that India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together alongwith other countries in this regard to deal with the post covid-19 related challenges," the statement added.




