Rajnath Singh speaks to US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

Rajnath Singh speaks to US defence secretary Lloyd Austin1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
- They discussed the growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence and security cooperation
NEW DELHI :Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.
They discussed the growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence and security cooperation.
Both Ministers also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies.
According to the ministry, Secretary Austin expressed support for India’s defence modernisation programme and looked forward to further strengthening India-US defence industrial and technology collaboration.
Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, “I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating India-US partnership."
Rajnath Singh and Secretary Austin also discussed regional issues and affirmed their shared desire for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond.
The defence minister conveyed India’s concerns over the US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.
The two Ministers reiterated that both sides would continue their productive engagements with the objective of deepening India-US Strategic Partnership.
Defence Rajnath Singh conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Secretary Austin in India for the next Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in 2023, the ministry said.
