Rajnath Singh, Suh Wook may discuss leasing of mine sweeper vessels from S Korea

One of Suh’s other engagements in New Delhi will be attending as chief guest the inauguration of the “Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi. This has been established according to an agreement between the two countries in 2019 as a monument to mark the sacrifices of Indian troops during the 1950-53 Korean War. News reports said that during the Korean war, India had sent its 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon of over 600 medics who took care of thousands of soldiers and civilians.