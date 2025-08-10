Rajnath Singh takes dig at Donald Trump over tariffs: 'They think that we are everyone's boss...'

Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a dig at Donald Trump over tariffs, claiming that some people “think” they “are everyone's bosses”, and wonder “how India is moving forward so fast.”

Although Rajnath Singh did not explicitly name anyone, he made a veiled dig at Trump, stating that ‘people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.'

The Defence Minister's comments come amid the ongoing tensions surrounding the 50 per cent tariff that US levied on India, citing “obnoxious trade barriers” and the nation's defence ties with Russia.

Following the tariff announcement, the POTUS had also labelled India's economy as “dead”.

What Rajnath Singh said – Rajnath Singh, during his address, described India's economy as “dashing and dynamic.”

– “They think that we are everyone's boss and how is India moving forward so fast? Many people are trying to do something, so that when things made by the hands of Indians in India go to countries of the world, they become more expensive than the things made in those countries, and they become so expensive that the people of the world do not buy them,” said the Defence Minister.

– Singh recalled that when PM Modi assumed office in 2014, only ₹600 crore worth of Indian defence products were exported to other countries. Now, the figure has increased four-fold, said Singh claiming that defence products worth “over ₹24,000 crore” is exported to other countries of the world.

– “This is the power of India. This is the new defence sector of the new India,” said Singh.

What experts said about Trump tariffs Speaking about the tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed on “friend” India, famed US economist Jeffrey Sachs advised that India should not “count on some great trade relationship” with the US.

“Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” Sachs said during a recent interview with Hindustan Times, warning tnat “India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the quad against China.”