Rajnath Singh to address Parliament on India-China border row today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha today, according to the parliament's list of business for the day, as reported by news agency ANI. The minister's address is expected to take place around 3 pm today when the proceedings in the Lok Sabha will start.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Rajnath Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament began on Monday. The 18-day Parliament session is scheduled to be held between September 14 and October 1. There will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

