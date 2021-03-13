Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Assam from Sunday when he will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, sources said.

The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, the sources said.

His third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

The defence minister will address a rally at Dergaon in the Golaghat district where he will campaign for the BJP's Assam ally AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali.

Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

The BJP is fighting the polls with its alliance partners AGP and UPPL.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

