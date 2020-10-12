Rajnath Singh to dedicate 44 BRO-made bridges to nation today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to dedicate to the country the 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, through video-conferencing on Monday.

The foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang will also be laid today.

Last week, the Defence Minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains.

"I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.

