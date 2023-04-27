Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral meeting with Russian, Chinese counterparts today on sidelines of SCO conclave1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:38 AM IST
- India has ancient civilisational, cultural and spiritual ties with the SCO member countries. India's membership of SCO in 2017, was, therefore, a reaffirmation of New Delhi's keenness to deepen these historic ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the SCO defence ministerial conclave in Delhi today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×