Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 90 BRO infrastructure projects in Jammu today2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to dedicate 90 infrastructure projects built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) costing ₹2941 crore.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate 90 infrastructure projects to the country constructed by Border Road Organisation (BRO) with a cost of ₹2941 cr at a ceremony to be organized at Devak Bridge in Jammu today, Tuesday, September 12.
