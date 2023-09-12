Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate 90 infrastructure projects to the country constructed by Border Road Organisation (BRO) with a cost of ₹2941 cr at a ceremony to be organized at Devak Bridge in Jammu today, Tuesday, September 12.

The projects have been constructed in 10 border States and UTs of the Northern and North-Eastern regions, the official statement read.

In a ceremony that will be organized by the Border Roads Organisation at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnah Singh will inaugurate 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.

The BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in a record time frame and many of these Projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, ANI reported.

Out of these projects, 11 have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Mizoram, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, and 1 each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In, 2021, 102 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the Nation at a cost of ₹2229 cr.

The Defence Minister will also participate in the North Tech Symposium being organized by Northern Command jointly with IIT Jammu, as per ANI reports.

A senior official from BRO said another important infrastructure to be inaugurated will be the 500 m-long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

This tunnel, along with under construction Sela Tunnel will provide an all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region and will be beneficial to both the armed forces deployed in the region and the tourists visiting pristine Tawang.

Reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal will also be inaugurated on Tuesday. These airfields have been successfully reconstructed by BRO at a cost of ₹529 crore, ANI reported.

These airfields will not only improve the defensive and offensive architecture of the Indian Airforce along Northern Borders but will also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region.

The union minister will also carry out e-Shilanyash of Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh. Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh will be developed at a cost of ₹218 cr for wide-ranging strategic air assets.

“The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment the IAF capability along our Northern Borders," the official said.