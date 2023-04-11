Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3-day international conference on Defence Finance & Economics on 12 April1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST
The conference aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among participants and contribute to the country’s defence readiness with optimum financial resources and effective implementation of the defence budget.
New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day international conference on Defence Finance & Economics on 12 April.
