Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system today

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system today1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.
Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.
A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
