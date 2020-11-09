Subscribe
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system today
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system today

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST ANI

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, at DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today
  • Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

