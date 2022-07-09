Additional Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that defence exports have crossed the highest ever figure of ₹13,000 crore in Financial Year 2021-22, with 70 per cent contribution coming from the private sector and the remaining 30 per cent from the public sector. The event will hold panel discussions on 'Deploying AI in Defence', 'GenNext AI solutions' and 'AI in Defence - Industry Perspective', with active participation from the Services, academia, students, research organisations and Industry. The event is likely to be attended by dignitaries from friendly foreign countries, senior officials from Ministry of Defence and other Ministries of Government of India, representatives from research institutes, academia and the Industry.